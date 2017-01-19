5 poems for an inauguration

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jia Sung

Five powerful poems to commemorate this moment in time, as we look toward the 2017 US Presidential inauguration ceremony.

Whatever your politics, poetry can help. As President John F. Kennedy put it, “If more politicians knew poetry, and more poets knew politics, I am convinced the world would be a little better place in which to live.” That’s likely why JFK invited the poet Robert Frost to read his poem “The Gift Outright” at the inauguration in 1961. Since then, several presidents have invited poets, including Maya Angelou and Elizabeth Alexander, to take the dais in Washington DC. To commemorate this year’s Inauguration, we asked five poets to write, read and record a piece for the occasion.

Oath

by Rives

https://tedideas.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/oath.mp3

The Presidential Oath of Office seems quirky — it’s in the US Constitution but fewer than 50 citizens have ever actually taken it. I customized it a little. — Rives

I do solemnly swear

(I’ve been swearing a lot)

I will faithfully execute

(ready or not)

the office of resident

(right where I count)

of the united states

(a tremendous amount),

and will to the best

(or at least like I floss)

of my inborn ability

(not like a boss),

preserve, protect

(the big, the small of us)

and defend the constitution

of freaking all of us.

2053

by Jamila Lyiscott

“The purpose of this piece is to inspire and sustain those of us committed to authoring hope, equity and justice into our immediate future. My impetus for framing the poem in the future is to remind us that we can claim victory, take ownership of the narrative of democracy and forge a different reality into existence if we can envision it now.” — Jamila Lyiscott

Minutes before the January 20th 2053 inauguration

My grandbabies and I will be tuned into the worldwide news hologram station

Eager contemplation

Headlines scrollin’ by about the history of our nation

My granny grays showin’ them that I survived back in the days

So they pumpin’ me for historical information

Like, “Granny…

Were you there during the divided state of America?

My history teacher says that the social climate was lethal

That the country bled

In a curious shade of red

Under the principle of profit before people

That you were trapped in a bad storyline

Like a cinematic sequel

My history chip says that deepening social silos sustained

Hate, division, and misogyny

That social safety was severed by a stratified economy

That the world around you felt more and more one-sided?

And no one knew what to do when the indivisible was so profoundly divided

My ‘Real D History Hologram’ app says that hyper-racial hatred hacked away at the hope of the people

That there was a time when you had to choose between being different and being equal

It said that they would snatch the breath from the lungs of an innocent Black body on a Tuesday and shrug it off as historical retribution

That healthcare became a game of Russian roulette–style execution

But granny, what happened? This is all so confusin’

This history I’m perusin’

‘Cause today we livin’ in the United States of Inclusion

And I don’t understand at all

I even read some trumped up nonsense about an attempt to build a wall

My ‘Real D History Hologram’ app took me back to the days after the 2016 election

Days filled with protests and misconceptions

Days that led to the deepest unity of the people to take the country in a new direction

How you pushed through such uncertain times is just a mystery

Is this real or, granny, is this trumped up history?”

And I will say

baby

In the year 20-and-17

When the putrid stench of polarized politics tried to render us broken

Tried to block our seat at the table until we broke in

Tried to asphyxiate our choices

Tried to Ursula our voices

We the People

Believing in the possibility of a more perfect union

Stood at the precipice of pandemonium and fought for a palpable peace

We stitched together a quilt of hope out of every fiber of our being

We juxtaposed our journey with a history of healing

We organized for all types of equality

Restructured the economy

Uprooted false ontologies and toxic ideologies

We the people

Loved each other like the broken skin of a god

And by disarming any disease to our true democracy we beat the odds

We the people

Faced our flaws

And became critically conscious about our collective care

We did not back down in the face of bigotry or waver under the fallacies of fear”

Just minutes before the January 20th 2053 inauguration

When the world is tuned into the international news hologram station

My grandbabies will want to know how we overcame

I will tell them

That healing is not the absence of pain

It is the decision to act in the service of your development

Rather than your defeat

Drawing the Line Between

What We Lost & What We Want

by Ben Burke

“This poem is a response to tragedies I experienced at home and abroad in 2016 — from the attempted coup in Istanbul and the bombing of Ataturk airport to demonetization in India, the aftermath of the earthquake in Kathmandu and then finally the Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland. And more. Like many, I’m left with the questions “How did we get here?” and “Where do we go from here?” So this is a poem for anyone who has found themselves running ragged, trying to put the pieces back together or trying to keep them from falling apart in the first place. I often worry that so many of us put our work ahead of our health, and every year it becomes clearer that the government is a poor place to turn to for help, especially if you’re not in good health. I’m hoping that our big take-away from 2016, and particularly the recent election, is that all we’ve got is each other. A revolution needs healthy soldiers. We can’t take care of business if we’re not taking care of ourselves. And there’s a lot of business for us, the people, to take care of in the coming years.” — Ben Burke

The world doesn’t need my poem.

At least,

no more than it needs your shoes.

It doesn’t need your movie,

your painting,

it doesn’t need you banging and scraping.

It don’t need the things that we use.

.

“There is nothing they can give me,”

the World told me,

as we sat in the back seat and watched.

“I mean they’re great.

And I don’t need nothing-

I need something-

But not much,”

said the World.

“No, not much.”

“But

I can’t believe it,”

it said,

“Are they nuts?!

What the fuck?

I mean, just

look how fucking much they’re doing!

Speaking of which,

it used to be,

there was a time,

when all they cared about

was eating and screwing.”

“So don’t let them

get

too high-minded.

‘Cause I am here to tell you-

that

by god,

they will.

They’re all filled up with themselves now,

but one day,

yes one day,

they will spill.”

“Something will tear them all right open

and some will already know the feeling.

It’ll be familiar,

like an old, old friend,

but now it won’t be borrowing–

It will be stealing.

It will take all that ever is

or was

and what will be

just won’t be the same.

It’ll all be quiet.

It will all be quiet.

And in that space there lives a name.”

.

I was confused,

but it made me think

of those

I’d known

in yesteryears.

I thought of the times when we called

where we lived

Underground.

I thought of music.

Remembered tears.

The gone and buried.

The done and had it.

The ones who forged their own brass ring,

but then

they never got to grab it.

The ones who just fell off their horse.

But then-

they didn’t die.

I’ve always wondered at what dreams tomorrow-

but today,

I sit

and cry.

.

The World interrupted,

“Oh, wait!

I see it now.

I see it now,

it’s plain as day.

Y’all prefer to see through filters.

You think that’s how best to make your way.

Now to be fair,

the Sun is bright.

But then,

that’s why I gave you Night.

But you won’t let yourselves collapse.

You hold it in so you can fight.

Look.

You won’t get closer

unless you lean.

Yes plant your feet,

but watch where you stand.

Who do you think

that you are

there,

now breathing?

Let’s have a laugh

and make a plan.

I’m only here,

you’re only there–

Just make a move and use your hands.”

.

Now

I listened to the World,

remembering

those here before us.

And,

yes,

I nodded-

Yes, now I get it:

Because they sang,

we know the chorus.

The World nodded yes,

And said,

“Yes!

Even though

They didn’t make it,

they made it.

Yes,

they’re gone now.

And yes,

that’s it for them

from here on out.

It pains me to say it,

but that’s how we play it.

That’s just the way that I go round.”

.

Then for some reason

I grew quiet

in the smallest of places.

And watched Time trace its fingers

across all the faces.

I watched as it felt every wrinkle

and marked every crease.

And took them all to a place

that’s known only as

Peace.

.

And then the World

just mumbled softly to itself

and even chuckled,

“If you only knew

the things that I know-

You’d come undone.

You’d be unbuckled.

’Cause the way

they put what they do

above how they are–

It blows my mind.

At least,

it would if I had one.

And frankly, I don’t know what to do.

I don’t need your

or your-

or your-

or your-

I need you!”

“I mean,

I’m grateful.

Believe me.

You made me.

It’s crazy.

You’re a doer.

I get it.

I’m not saying

be lazy.

Just sometimes

just let

what

you

do

be undone.

Remember,

there’s a Moon.

Over there,

is a Sun.”

.

And then the World wept for a bit

and stared deeply into space.

“You keep running around

and running around

and think that I’m the crazy place!”

“I’m the World,

But so what?

They don’t see me

until they have tangled their strings.

Not until they have broke down in tears.

Apparently, I’m not real enough.

I’m not a thing

to them.

They won’t even touch me.

I’m just an idea.”

“Look-

You’re all you’ve got.

Right?

But at least,

praise creation-

I’ve got you.

But you’re no good to me

like that.

Just take a moment.

Relax.

It’s not the What or the Why,

it’s the Who.”

“Take all the moments,

believe me,

I don’t mind-

I’ve got plenty.

I got ’em all, really,

if we’re being honest.

But look-

I’m getting tired of having to break this to you gently-”

Then the World held its breath.

And then it let it go.

It looked me straight into the eye-

“Look.

This

is

all

that

I

need

y’all

to

know:”

“Take care of yourself,”

said the World.

“Take care of yourself.“

“Take my love,

And remember:

Be true.

But take care of yourself.

Then

take care of yourselves.

’Cause that’s the one thing I can’t do for you.”

The Not Yet Burning Country

by Lee Mokobe

“What inspired my poem was having watched my own country, South Africa, and how it chose to deal with xenophobia, homophobia and transphobia. I wanted to speak from my perspective as a trans immigrant and how I see America, the good and the bad. I wanted a poem that was as intense yet challenged people to fight for what they believe in and to take part in protecting people like me and other loved ones. I wanted to protect the America I believed in and still believe in.” — Lee Mokobe

I have seen a burning country before

The kind that just crumbles

And asks of its citizens to call the ruin victory

Where immigrants watched their families become cinder

The ash making dark clouds of the sky

And the people called it night and not death

And the immigrants wondered why they had enlisted into such a quiet war

The kind that did not announce itself but

Erased everything in its wake

To make room for “greatness”

(See: patriotism, see: xenophobia, see: go back to where you came from)

I have seen a country

Break itself apart to make

Faggots of queer bones

And swore they saw God in the mirage of flames

They called it divine faith

Elected themselves deputy jesus’s

And scorched all that which did not look like them

(See: trannies, See: fags, See: I respect gays just not in front of the children)

I know of a country

That cremates the laws in order to uphold

The stale tradition of exclusion and bigotry

And calls that progress America,

You are not yet burning

But there is plenty of smoke

And people arguing whether it is fair to say this smoke kills

Or debating whether those who are already choking are being dramatic or truthful

And the media laughs about the matchstick of a leader

Who sparked the flames

And tells the people to give the fire a chance

Say that it will not be an act of arson

But an act of washing this land anew

Call it a baptismal worthy of erasing

Everything this country has learned to hold most dear

I cannot witness this

And believe that this earth

Does not remember hospitality

And how Native Americans

Had looked at the faces of visitors

Before and chosen to call them kin

To bathe them, fed them

And let them call this home

And in light of that genesis I have found a family here

That lets me call my body mine

And my name glorious

That taught me philadelphia summers

Punctuated by the aroma of halal trucks

And african aunties braiding black girl hair at the speed of light

And a rainbow of melanated children

Drenched in the joy of fire hydrant showers

All this to say

We the people, by boat, plane, barbed wire, social security, visa

Belong here.

It is our home.

We the people, will continue to fight injustice

No matter what it decides to call itself this time

We the people will be meeting this blaze of hatred

With force and not love

We will use our voices as fire extinguishers

Use physical intervention as water that calms the inferno of violence

And our commitment to inclusion as the sand dunes that engulfed

The embers of trumpery

We the people, will remind

America of her true nature.

A home that greets all of its visitors

With a love that sticks

Long after we are gone

Peony

by Robin Morgan

https://tedideas.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/morgan-_peony.mp3

“This poem, written quite a while ago, arrived like a gift to me when I learned the horticultural truth about how peonies come to bloom. What a metaphor! The poem seems to come back at me again and again: humble, disarmingly simple, and useful in reminding us that bringing anything to life demands patience, collaboration and an individual, steely resolve willed by those who were never, ever expected — sometimes, even by themselves — to succeed. For me, in these dark, political days shadowing our republic, it is a reminder and prediction of the work we have to do, and also of our capacity to do it.” — Robin Morgan

What appears to be

this frozen explosion of petals

abristle with extremist beauty

like an entire bouquet on a single stem

or a full chorus creamy-robed rippling

to its feet for the sanctus —

is after all a flower,

perishable, with a peculiar

history. Each peony

blossoms only after

the waxy casing thick around

its tight green bud is eaten literally

away by certain small herbivorous ants

who swarm round the stubborn rind

and nibble gently for weeks to release

the implosion called a flower. If

the tiny coral-colored ants have been

destroyed, the bloom cannot unfist itself

no matter how carefully forced to umbrage

by the finest hothouse gardeners.

Unrecognized, how recognizable.

Each of us nibbling discreetly

to release the flower,

usually not even knowing

the purpose, only the hunger;

each mostly unaware of any others,

sometimes surprised by a neighbor,

sometimes (so rarely) astonished

by a glimpse into one corner

at how many of us there are;

enough to cling at least, swarm back,

remain, whenever we’re shaken

off or drenched away

by the well-meaning gardener, ignorant

as we are of our mission, of our being

equal in and to the task.

Unequal to the task: a word

like “revolution,” to describe

what our drudge-cheerful midwifery

will bring to bear—with us not here

to see it, satiated, long since

rinsed away, the job complete.

Why then do I feel this tremble,

more like a contraction’s aftermath

release, relax, relief

than like an earthquake; more

like a rustling in the belly,

or the resonance a song might make

en route from brain to larynx

as if now, here, unleaving itself of all

old and unnecessary outer layers

butterfly from chrysalis

snake from cast skin

crustacean from shell

baby from placenta

something alive before

only in Anywoman’s dreamings

begins to stretch, arch, unfold

each vein on each transparency opening proud,

unique, unduplicate,

each petal stiff with tenderness,

each gauzy wing a different shading flecked

ivory silver tangerine moon cinnamon amber flame

hosannas of lucidity and love in a wild riot,

a confusion of boisterous order

all fragrance, laughter, tousled celebration —

only a fading streak like blood

at the center, to remind us we were there once

but are still here, who dare,

tenacious, to nibble toward such blossoming

of this green stubborn bud

some call a world.



Reprinted with permission from the author. Peony was also published in Death Benefits (Copper Canyon Press) and in Upstairs in the Garden: Selected and New Poems (W.W. Norton). All Rights Reserved.